Instant Genius Podcast: AI’s fight to understand creativity, with Ahmed Elgammal
By
Published: 12th May, 2023 at 08:29
The rise and potential fall of AI Art.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the world of AI art.
Artificial intelligence has seeped into the art world, creating incredible paintings, winning art competitions, and turning amateurs into Picasso. But how does it work, and can it really replace artists? We spoke to Ahmed Elgammal, a professor of computer science at Rutgers University to find out.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
