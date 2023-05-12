Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the world of AI art.

Artificial intelligence has seeped into the art world, creating incredible paintings, winning art competitions, and turning amateurs into Picasso. But how does it work, and can it really replace artists? We spoke to Ahmed Elgammal, a professor of computer science at Rutgers University to find out.

