Instant Genius Podcast: Breasts, with Dr Philippa Kaye
The latest research in breast cancer and sports, and how to take care of yours.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into the topic of humans breasts.
Why? Well, it goes without saying that breasts get a lot of attention. But less focus is given to the science behind them: why do we have them? Why are they all different, and does it matter? What happens when things go wrong?
GP and author Dr Philippa Kaye is out to change that in her latest book, Breasts: An Owner’s Guide. In today’s podcast she tells us about the science of human breasts, the benefits – and costs – of having them, current research in breast cancer and sports, and how to take care of yours.
