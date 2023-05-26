Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into dog psychology, with the help of Alexandra Horowitz, professor of canine cognition at Barnard College, Columbia University and author of Inside Of A Dog – What Dogs, See, Smell And Know.

She tells us what your dog is trying to tell you when they stare at you, what causes them to tilt their heads from side to side and why so many of them seem to like rolling in poop.

