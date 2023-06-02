Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into the science of perfectionism with the help of Thomas Curran, Assistant Professor of Psychological and Behavioural Sciences at the London School of Economics and author of The Perfection Trap – The Power Of Good Enough In A World That Always Wants More.

He tells us why perfectionism is on the rise, why that’s a bad thing and what we can do about it.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

