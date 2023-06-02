Instant Genius Podcast: Perfectionism, with Thomas Curran
Why perfectionism is on the rise and what we can do about it.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into the science of perfectionism with the help of Thomas Curran, Assistant Professor of Psychological and Behavioural Sciences at the London School of Economics and author of The Perfection Trap – The Power Of Good Enough In A World That Always Wants More.
He tells us why perfectionism is on the rise, why that’s a bad thing and what we can do about it.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
