Instant Genius Podcast: The fascinating science of fermentation, with Prof Andrea Sella
Here's how fermented foods can boost your health.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore the extraordinary science of fermentation.
From kimchi to kombucha to kefir, you’ve probably noticed that fermented foods are trendy right now. They appeal to the daring, but also to people who may not even know they are eating fermented foods when they enjoy their beer, bread, and cheese. In fact, these fermented goodies have actually been around for hundreds of years – but what actually are they, and why do we like them?
In this episode, Andrea Sella – a professor of chemistry at University College London and a keen fermenter – explains all. Speaking to Andrea behind the scenes of the Cheltenham Science Festival, we discussed the importance of sugars in creating and digesting food, why and how we overcome disgust responses to get pleasure out of fermented foods, and how new fermentation techniques could help us lower our greenhouse gas emissions – along with some chemist’s tips for creating delicious fermented meals.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
- Why people believe in ghosts, with Ben Alderson-Day
- How to spot a narcissist, with Dr Erica Hepper
- Solving the UK’s water pollution problem, with Dr Tanja Radu
- Perfectionism, with Thomas Curran
- The hidden ways ocean currents change our world, with Helen Czerski
- Dog psychology, with Prof Alexandra Horowitz
Authors
Noa Leach is the News editor at BBC Science Focus. With an MPhil degree in Criticism & Culture from the University of Cambridge, Noa has studied cultural responses to the climate crisis, wildlife, and toxicity. Before joining BBC Science Focus, Noa was the Editor of The Wildlife Trust BCN’s magazine Local Wildlife. Her writing has been shortlisted for the Future Places Environmental Essay Prize.
Sponsored Deals
May Half Price Sale
- Save up to 52% when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.