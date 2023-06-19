Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore the extraordinary science of fermentation.

From kimchi to kombucha to kefir, you’ve probably noticed that fermented foods are trendy right now. They appeal to the daring, but also to people who may not even know they are eating fermented foods when they enjoy their beer, bread, and cheese. In fact, these fermented goodies have actually been around for hundreds of years – but what actually are they, and why do we like them?

In this episode, Andrea Sella – a professor of chemistry at University College London and a keen fermenter – explains all. Speaking to Andrea behind the scenes of the Cheltenham Science Festival, we discussed the importance of sugars in creating and digesting food, why and how we overcome disgust responses to get pleasure out of fermented foods, and how new fermentation techniques could help us lower our greenhouse gas emissions – along with some chemist’s tips for creating delicious fermented meals.

