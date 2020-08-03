Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. The Urban Birder: What wildlife can city-dwellers see?
The Urban Birder: What wildlife can city-dwellers see? © Getty Images

The Urban Birder: What wildlife can city-dwellers see?

Having always been fascinated by birds, David Lindo, known as the Urban Birder, turned a hobby into a career to encourage everyone to look to the skies.

Many of us have found solace in nature over the last few months, relishing our time outdoors, especially when it was limited to one form of exercise a day. A recent report by the RSPB found that people see access to nature as being important for health and wellbeing during and in recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

One man who has always been connected to the natural world is David Lindo. Known by most as the Urban Birder, David is a champion for the wellbeing benefits of wildlife, encouraging us all to get outside and see what we can find, be it in the garden, the city, or the countryside.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, David tells us about the human benefits of biodiversity, the need for conservation education, and diversity within the birding community.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

352-940x530yello
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

The psychology of suicide © Owen Gent
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast What psychology can tell us about suicide

Science Focus Podcast: How the petrol ban will work (© Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Everyday science

How the petrol ban will work, and making psychosis in Hellblade believable

There's no such thing as Blue Monday - Sir David Spiegelhalter © In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
Everyday science

Sir David Spiegelhalter There's no such thing as Blue Monday

Science Focus Podcast: The truth about dinosaurs © Getty Images
Nature

Steve Brusatte The truth about dinosaurs

Are video games good for us? - Pete Etchells © Getty Images
The Human Body

Pete Etchells Are video games good for us?

Science Focus Podcast: How plants can survive space missions © Getty Images
Nature

How plants can survive space missions and Chernobyl

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Jack Lewis Sin and why we do the things we shouldn't

James Lovelock at 100 © Alamy
Planet Earth

James Lovelock What can the father of Gaia theory tell us about our future?