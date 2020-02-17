Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Mark Miodownik: Are biodegradable plastics really better than traditional plastic?
Mark Miodownik: Are biodegradable plastics really better than traditional plastic? © Getty Images

Mark Miodownik: Are biodegradable plastics really better than traditional plastic?

Materials scientist Mark Miodownik explains why a knee-jerk switch from single-use plastic to biodegradable alternatives could actually make things worse.

You’ve probably bought something from a corner shop and taken it home in a plastic bag that says it’s biodegradable, or eaten takeaway food with a compostable fork.

Advertisement

But when you’re done with your bag or your fork, what do you do with them? Can you put them in your food waste bin, your compost heap, or even the recycling bin?

To find out, we spoke to materials scientist Professor Mark Miodownik. Mark is leading the Big Compost Experiment, a nationwide citizen science experiment to explore whether home-compostable plastics really do compost in your garden.

If you sent us a question for Mark, listen out for his answer towards the end of the episode.

If you have a burning science question you want an expert to answer, send them to us on twitter at @sciencefocus, and we may answer them in a future episode.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

You may like

A Philosopher giving that Lecture on the Orrery in which a lamp is put in place of the Sun, by Joseph Wright of Derby, exhibited 1766, oil on canvas © Derby Museums Trust
Everyday science

Dr Tilly Blyth How has art influenced science?

Jim Al-Khalili: Why should we care about science and scientists? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Jim Al-Khalili Why should we care about science and scientists?

Can we live in a world without religion? – Richard Dawkins © Jana Lenzova
Everyday science

Richard Dawkins Can we live in a world without religion?

Does data discriminate against women? – Caroline Criado Perez © Getty Images
The Human Body

Caroline Criado Perez Does data discriminate against women?

There's no such thing as Blue Monday - Sir David Spiegelhalter © In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
Everyday science

Sir David Spiegelhalter There's no such thing as Blue Monday

Why are ceramics cold to touch and plastics warm? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why are ceramics cold to touch and plastics warm?

Does science have a problem with women?
Everyday science

Why aren’t there more women in science?

Is science racist? – Angela Saini (Nazi officials use callipers to measure an ethnic German's nose. The Nazis developed a system of facial measurement that was supposedly a way of determining racial descent. The compiled results, based on biased samples, were used to back up the Nazi claim that Germans were a pure and superior "Aryan" race © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Everyday science

Angela Saini Is racism creeping into science?