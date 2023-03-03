The Marine Conservation Society has released a selection of incredible ocean photography to mark World Wildlife Day on 3 March 2023. The collection celebrates the best of marine life in the waters around the United Kingdom.

Seasoned underwater photographers have captured amazing scenes of UK wildlife to inspire others to get involved in conservation. While the images below show the colourful and curious world under the surface of the UK’s seas, these fragile ecosystems are in urgent need of protection and restoration.

For divers and snorkellers, the Marine Conservation Society’s Seasearch programme is a great way of giving back and exploring the UK’s waters. Seasearch volunteers conduct underwater surveys, providing an insight into the state of the UK’s seas.

The Marine Conservation Society campaigns for clean seas and beaches, sustainable fisheries, and protection of marine life. Through education, community involvement and collaboration, the charity raises awareness of the many threats that face our seas and promotes individual, industry and government action to protect the marine environment.

Edible crab, Berwickshire Marine Reserve

An edible crab (Cancer pagurus) photographed at St Abbs, in the Berwickshire Marine Reserve, United Kingdom. Photo by Georgie Bull/Marine Conservation Society

Bobtail squid, Loch Long

A close up image of the eye of a tiny bobtail squid (Sepiolida), photographed at Loch Long, United Kingdom. These squid are very small; usually no bigger than a golf ball. Photo by Mark Kirkland/Marine Conservation Society

Firework anemone, Inveraray

Firework anemone (Pachycerianthus multiplicatus) photographed at Inveraray, Loch Fyne, United Kingdom. Photo by Dan Bolt/Marine Conservation Society

Compass jellyfish, Cornwall

Compass jellyfish (Chrysaora hysoscella) photographed at Falmouth, Cornwall, United Kingdom. Photo by Martin Stevens/Marine Conservation Society

Wolf fish, Berwickshire Marine Reserve

A pair of wolf fish (Anarhichas lupus) peer out of a gap between the rocks at Berwickshire Marine Reserve, United Kingdom. This image is unusual in that wolf fish tend to live alone. Photo by Kirsty Andrews/Marine Conservation Society

Common sunstar, Shetland Islands

A common sunstar (Crossaster papposus) photographed in a kelp forest at Levenwick, Shetland Islands, United Kingdom. Photo by Billy Arthur/Marine Conservation Society

John Dory, Dorset

A John Dory fish (Zeus faber) photographed in Dorset, United Kingdom. The eye spot on the side of this species helps to confuse its prey. Photo by Georgie Bull/Marine Conservation Society

Variable blenny, Devon

A variable blenny (Petroscirtes variabilis) is a relative newcomer to UK waters, having previously only migrated from the Mediterranean Sea during the summer months. This individual was photographed at Babbacombe, Devon, United Kingdom. Photo by Dan Bolt/Marine Conservation Society

Painted top shell, Shetland Islands

This mollusc appears to be feeding a sea-mat; a type of kelp-encrusting bryozoan. Just visible is an eye poking out of the mollusc's shell. Photographed in the waters around the Shetland Islands, United Kingdom. Photo by Billy Arthur/Marine Conservation Society

Basking shark, Isle of Coll

A basking shark (Cetorhinus maximus) comes up to the water surface near to the Isle of Coll, Scotland, United Kingdom. Photo by Mark Kirkland/Marine Conservation Society

Curled octopus, Shetland Islands

This spot underneath Toft Pier, Shetland Islands, United Kingdom, provides excellent shelter for marine life. It is a perfect place for a curled octopus (Eledone cirrhosa) like this one to be safe, and hunt for prey. Photo by Billy Arthur/Marine Conservation Society

Hermit crab, Shetland Islands

A tiny but colourful hermit crab (Paguroidea) sits on a piece of kelp in the shallows in Shetland, United Kingdom. Its shell is covered in life, such as lamp shells, pink encrusting algae, and a top shell. Photo by Kirsty Andrews/Marine Conservation Society

Angler fish, Chesil Cove

An angler fish (Lophius Piscatorius) photographed at Chesil Cove, Dorset, United Kingdom. Photo by Jon Bunker/Marine Conservation Society

Slender sea slug, Shetland Islands