Fish fireworks and psychedelic crabs: UK’s hidden sea creatures, revealed in 14 stunning photos
The Marine Conservation Society has shared a selection of some of the stunning sea creatures you can spot in UK waters.
The Marine Conservation Society has released a selection of incredible ocean photography to mark World Wildlife Day on 3 March 2023. The collection celebrates the best of marine life in the waters around the United Kingdom.
Seasoned underwater photographers have captured amazing scenes of UK wildlife to inspire others to get involved in conservation. While the images below show the colourful and curious world under the surface of the UK’s seas, these fragile ecosystems are in urgent need of protection and restoration.
For divers and snorkellers, the Marine Conservation Society’s Seasearch programme is a great way of giving back and exploring the UK’s waters. Seasearch volunteers conduct underwater surveys, providing an insight into the state of the UK’s seas.
The Marine Conservation Society campaigns for clean seas and beaches, sustainable fisheries, and protection of marine life. Through education, community involvement and collaboration, the charity raises awareness of the many threats that face our seas and promotes individual, industry and government action to protect the marine environment.
Edible crab, Berwickshire Marine Reserve
Bobtail squid, Loch Long
Firework anemone, Inveraray
Compass jellyfish, Cornwall
Wolf fish, Berwickshire Marine Reserve
Common sunstar, Shetland Islands
John Dory, Dorset
Variable blenny, Devon
Painted top shell, Shetland Islands
More images from BBC Science Focus:
- In pictures: The Venus-Jupiter conjunction images from around the world
- The moment of discovery - 11 massive medical discoveries in pictures
- The most extreme towns on Earth - The hottest and coldest inhabited places on Earth
- Tiny killer sea sparkles image wins the first Woman Science Photographer of the Year Competition
Basking shark, Isle of Coll
Curled octopus, Shetland Islands
Hermit crab, Shetland Islands
Angler fish, Chesil Cove
Slender sea slug, Shetland Islands
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offers you will love!
- Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.