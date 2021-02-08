Why rewilding success stories make us hopeful for the future

There are few places left on Earth that have been untouched by humans, and biodiversity is being lost at an unprecedented rate.

Luckily, there are ambitious rewilding programmes around the world that aim to fix this by returning land to nature.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we speak to Dr Andrea Perino, a scientist from the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research and an expert on rewilding. She tells us about the benefits of rewilding, whether it’s acres of forest or just a tiny patch in your back garden.

