Ross Barnett: Why should we be interested in prehistoric animals that aren’t dinosaurs? © Getty Images

Ross Barnett: Why should we be interested in prehistoric animals that aren’t dinosaurs?

Dinosaurs get plenty enough coverage, instead we take a look at creatures that lived in the Pleistocene era with palaeontologist Ross Barnett.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast we’re investigating long-extinct animals. No, not dinosaurs, they get plenty enough coverage already. Instead we’re going to look at creatures that lived in the Pleistocene era, a period of time that covered the last known ice age.

During this period enormous creatures roamed the Earth, with some surprising animals making what we now know as the British Isles their home.

What makes these often-enormous animals so interesting is that they lived side-by-side humans and other early human species, which means we have more than just fossilised bone fragments to learn from – we have cave art, sculpture, tools and even cooking utensils that we can use to build our understanding.

Ross Barnett is a palaeontologist, whose recent book The Missing Lynx: The Past and Future of Britain’s Lost Mammals (£16.99, Bloomsbury Wildlife) explores the story of Britain’s lost megafauna.

He speaks to our online assistant Sara Rigby about Britain’s biggest beasts, humans’ role in their extinction, and what they can teach us about the future of conservation.

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

