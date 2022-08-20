Deadly fungus attacking a fly wins BMC Ecology and Evolution Photography Awards
A spectacular collection of photographs that capture the wonder of the natural world.
The winners of the BMC Ecology and Evolution photography competition have just been announced. This year's contest has served up a spectacular collection of images that capture nature in action, as well as the effects that climate change is having on animals around the world.
The competition attracted entries from ecologists and evolutionary biologists from around the world eager to show their creativity. BMC Ecology and Evolution invited anyone affiliated with a research institution to submit to one of four categories: ‘Relationships in Nature’, ‘Biodiversity under Threat’, ‘Life Close Up’ and ‘Research in Action’.
The overall winner captures a scene reminiscent of a science fiction film. A parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a dead fly. Roberto García-Roa, an evolutionary biologist and conservation photographer affiliated with the University of Valencia (Spain) and Lund University (Sweden), captured this unsettling image in the Peruvian jungle of Tambopata.
Overall winner
Biodiversity under threat - winner
Life close-up - runner-up
Research in action - winner
Life close-up - winner
Biodiversity under threat - runner-up
More images from Science Focus Magazine:
- Turning the spotlight on dementia with some stunning new images
- For those who like to rock: Strange rock formations from around the world
- Peering into the lion's den - Nature Through the Lens Award winners
- The Sturgeon supermoon in pictures
Research in action - runner up
Relationships in nature - winner
Relationships in nature - runner-up
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5.
- After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.