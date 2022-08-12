Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Sturgeon Supermoon Clevedon UK
© James Cutmore

The incredible Sturgeon Moon 2022 in pictures

By
Published: 12th August, 2022 at 09:36
Try 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine for £5!

Take a look at some incredible images from around the world of the last supermoon of the year.

The Sturgeon supermoon is the third and final supermoon of the year. The Sturgeon Moon reached its peak here in the UK at 2:36am on the 12 August 2022.

Advertisement

The interestingly-named supermoon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of North America. They observed that August’s full Moon coincided with increased numbers of sturgeon in their rivers and lakes. In the UK it was also known as the Barley Moon, Fruit Moon, or Grain Moon.

If you missed the full Moon, or just want to see it again, then take a look at some of our favourite images from around the world in this stunning gallery.

Ancient Corinth, Greece

Supermoon Greece statue
The Moon rises above the statue of the Ancient Greek god Poseidon in Ancient Corinth, Athens, Greece, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Valerie Gache/AFP/Getty Images

Kosice, Slovakia

Supermoon setting Slovakia
The last supermoon of the year sets in the early morning hours above Kosice, Slovakia on 12 August 2022. Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eindhoven, Netherlands

Supermoon Netherlands
The Sturgeon full Moon rises over Eindhoven, Netherlands, 11 August 2022. Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Paris, France

Supermoon Paris
The supermoon known as the Sturgeon full Moon rises in the sky next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on 11 August 2022. Photo by Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto/Getty Images

New York, USA

Supermoon USA
The Sturgeon supermoon rises over Lower Manhattan, New York City, USA, as a jet passes in front, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

More supermoon pictures from Science Focus:

Van, Turkey

The full Moon appears over Van, Turkey, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Clevedon, United Kingdom

Supermoon above pub called the Moon
The Sturgeon supermoon pictured above the Moon and Sixpence public house on 11 August 2022, in Clevedon, Somerset, United Kingdom. Photo by James Cutmore

More great images from Science Focus:

Advertisement

Amman, Jordan

Supermoon Jordan
The Sturgeon full Moon rises above buildings in the Jordanian capital Amman, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images

Frankfurt, Germany

Supermoon Germany
The full Moon sets behind apartment houses in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on 12 August 2022. Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock

Montevideo, Uruguay

Supermoon Uruguay
People watch as the Moon rises over the water in Montevideo, Uruguay, 11 August 2022. Photo by Matilde Campodonico/AP/Shutterstock

Ourense, Spain

Supermoon Setting Spain
A view of the last supermoon of the year, known as the Sturgeon Moon, in Ourense, northwestern Spain, early 12 August 2022. Photo by Brais Lorenzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bristol, United Kingdom

Supermoon Ferris wheel
The Sturgeon supermoon rises behind the Ferris wheel at Bristol International Balloon Fiesta at Ashton Court Estate, Bristol, United Kingdom, on 11 August 2022. From the event's small beginning in 1979, the Fiesta has grown into what has become Europe's largest annual hot air balloon festival. The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is a charity, run by a committee, and remains free of charge to the public. It attracts over 100 hot-air balloons and 500,000 visitors over the four days of the event. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Read more about the Moon:

Authors

James CutmorePicture Editor, BBC Science Focus

James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

  • Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5.
  • After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Science Focus Podcast

Listen to some of the brightest names in science and technology talk about the ideas and breakthroughs shaping our world.

LISTEN