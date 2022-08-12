The incredible Sturgeon Moon 2022 in pictures
Take a look at some incredible images from around the world of the last supermoon of the year.
The Sturgeon supermoon is the third and final supermoon of the year. The Sturgeon Moon reached its peak here in the UK at 2:36am on the 12 August 2022.
The interestingly-named supermoon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of North America. They observed that August’s full Moon coincided with increased numbers of sturgeon in their rivers and lakes. In the UK it was also known as the Barley Moon, Fruit Moon, or Grain Moon.
If you missed the full Moon, or just want to see it again, then take a look at some of our favourite images from around the world in this stunning gallery.
Ancient Corinth, Greece
Kosice, Slovakia
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Paris, France
New York, USA
Van, Turkey
Clevedon, United Kingdom
Amman, Jordan
Frankfurt, Germany
Montevideo, Uruguay
Ourense, Spain
Bristol, United Kingdom
