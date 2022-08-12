The incredible Sturgeon Moon 2022 in pictures

The Sturgeon supermoon is the third and final supermoon of the year. The Sturgeon Moon reached its peak here in the UK at 2:36am on the 12 August 2022.

The interestingly-named supermoon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of North America. They observed that August’s full Moon coincided with increased numbers of sturgeon in their rivers and lakes. In the UK it was also known as the Barley Moon, Fruit Moon, or Grain Moon.

If you missed the full Moon, or just want to see it again, then take a look at some of our favourite images from around the world in this stunning gallery.

Ancient Corinth, Greece

The Moon rises above the statue of the Ancient Greek god Poseidon in Ancient Corinth, Athens, Greece, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Valerie Gache/AFP/Getty Images

Kosice, Slovakia

The last supermoon of the year sets in the early morning hours above Kosice, Slovakia on 12 August 2022. Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eindhoven, Netherlands

The Sturgeon full Moon rises over Eindhoven, Netherlands, 11 August 2022. Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Paris, France

The supermoon known as the Sturgeon full Moon rises in the sky next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on 11 August 2022. Photo by Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto/Getty Images

New York, USA

The Sturgeon supermoon rises over Lower Manhattan, New York City, USA, as a jet passes in front, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Van, Turkey

The full Moon appears over Van, Turkey, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Clevedon, United Kingdom

The Sturgeon supermoon pictured above the Moon and Sixpence public house on 11 August 2022, in Clevedon, Somerset, United Kingdom. Photo by James Cutmore

Amman, Jordan

The Sturgeon full Moon rises above buildings in the Jordanian capital Amman, on 11 August 2022. Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images

Frankfurt, Germany

The full Moon sets behind apartment houses in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on 12 August 2022. Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock

Montevideo, Uruguay

People watch as the Moon rises over the water in Montevideo, Uruguay, 11 August 2022. Photo by Matilde Campodonico/AP/Shutterstock

Ourense, Spain

A view of the last supermoon of the year, known as the Sturgeon Moon, in Ourense, northwestern Spain, early 12 August 2022. Photo by Brais Lorenzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bristol, United Kingdom