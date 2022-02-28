A stunning kaleidoscope of images of life-changing research revealed as winners of Great Ormond Street’s first image awards

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust have just released the winners of their first research image competition ‘A moment of Research’.

Advertisement

Staff from across the trust, including the National Institute for Health Research Great Ormond Street Hospital Biomedical Research Centre (NIHR GOSH BRC) and University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH), were invited to submit images that highlighted any aspect of their life-changing research that helps find treatments and cures for some of the most complex illnesses. These ranged from beautiful microscopy to intricate representations of data and photography.

The winning image, ‘Leukocyte Kaleidoscope’ entered by PhD student Christina Burke, shows immune cells in the tonsil tissue. Among the blues and pinks are T-cells, which play an important role in fighting cancer. Those surrounded by a yellow ring are at risk of becoming over-stimulated, or ‘exhausted’. Burke’s team are looking at images like this to better understand how T-cells interact with other cells within a tumour.

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals with the broadest range of dedicated, children’s healthcare specialists under one roof in the UK. The hospital’s pioneering research and treatment gives hope to children with the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions.

Winning Image – Leukocyte kaleidoscope

Second place – Flames of hope

Third place – Staghorn calculus

Shortlisted – From the Milky way to the airway

Shortlisted – Split brain

Shortlisted – Mini stomach

Shortlisted – The colours of change

More great images on BBC Science Focus:

Advertisement

Shortlisted – The beauty of 3D protein structures

Shortlisted – My spine?

Shortlisted – Cholesteatoma

Shortlisted – Finding patterns in data