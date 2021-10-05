Heroic clean up effort to protect wildlife under way after Californian oil spill – In pictures

A huge oil spill off the coast of California has killed local wildlife and is threatening to damage nearby wetlands.

The leak was first reported on Saturday 2 October, and was thought to have been caused by a leak in a pipeline that connects an offshore oil rig to the Californian coast, approximately 65 km from Los Angeles.

The areas of Huntington Beach and the nearby Talbert Marsh wetlands are home to many bird species, including pelicans, great blue herons and the endangered Californian least tern.

It has been estimated that at least 480,000 litres of crude oil has leaked out of a break in the pipeline, about 8 kilometres from the shore. Clean-up efforts have been intense, and are expected to continue for weeks, and 32 km of beaches in the area have been closed to swimmers and surfers.

This is the largest spill in the area since 1990, when an oil tanker ran aground and released 1.6 million litres of crude oil that killed many fish and birds.

3 October 2021

4 October 2021