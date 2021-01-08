Pfizer vaccine may protect against new strains of coronavirus

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against a mutation in two coronavirus variants that are causing rapid spread across the UK, a study carried out at the University of Texas Medical Branch suggests.

Recently two new strains of the virus have been discovered, one in the UK and one in South Africa, raising concerns about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines currently being rolled out.

Both variants contain mutations including one of particular interest called N501Y, an alteration in the spike protein of the virus, which the virus needs to invade cells and is a target for vaccines.

In the new study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch and Pfizer carried out lab tests on blood samples taken from 20 people who had received the Pfizer vaccine.

They found that the samples contained antibodies which appeared to provide protection against N501Y in the new strains.

Pfizer said it has now tested 16 different mutations in the strains and none of them have had any significant impact on how the vaccine works.

However, one of the mutations in the South Africa variant, named E484K, has not yet been studied.

Earlier this week, the UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said it may be that the new strains reduce the efficacy of vaccines but that more studies were needed.

Other UK scientists have given the new findings a cautious welcome but said further research was needed.

“This is good news, mainly because it is not bad news,” said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

“Had the opposite result been found, that the vaccine did not seem to have efficacy against the variation of the virus studied, that would have been bad and very concerning.

“So, yes this is good news, but it does not yet give us total confidence that the Pfizer (or other) vaccines will definitely give protection.

“We need to test this in clinical experience and the data on this should be available in the UK within the next few weeks.”

Further studies are now planned on other mutations, Pfizer says.