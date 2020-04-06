Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. Toby Ord: What are the odds civilisation will survive the century?
Toby Ord: What are the odds civilisation will survive the century? © Getty Images

Toby Ord: What are the odds civilisation will survive the century?

Philosopher Toby Ord explains how, as a species, we are at a point in time that we are teetering on the edge of extinction, and what we can do about it.

This week we talk to the philosopher Toby Ord about the end of civilisation as we know it.

Advertisement

Ok, it’s not all doom and gloom. As Toby says, he’s an optimistic person, but in his new book The Precipice (£25, Bloomsbury) he explains why we’re at a point in time where we, as a species, are teetering on the edge of extinction.

We discuss how much potential us homo sapiens have, what’s putting our continued survival at risk, how civilisation as we know it could come to an end, and what are the odds we’ll see out the century.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

Tags

subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

Air pollution is killing us, here's how you can stop it - Gary Fuller © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Gary Fuller Air pollution is killing us, here's how you can stop it

Adam Rutherford: Can science ever be rid of racism? © Charlie Clift/BBC
The Human Body

Adam Rutherford Can science ever be rid of racism?

How accurately can we predict the weather? – Andrew Blum (Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio stares at a visual showing Hurricane Sandy using data from Goddard Earth Observing System Model © NASA/Goddard/Rebecca Roth)
Planet Earth

Andrew Blum How accurately can we predict the weather?

How geology can influence elections - Lewis Dartnell © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Lewis Dartnell How geology can influence elections

A Philosopher giving that Lecture on the Orrery in which a lamp is put in place of the Sun, by Joseph Wright of Derby, exhibited 1766, oil on canvas © Derby Museums Trust
Everyday science

Dr Tilly Blyth How has art influenced science?

Science focus Podcast: Are Generation Z our only hope for the future? – John Higgs Students and activists participate in a climate change strike on 15 March 2019 in Chicago, USA Scott Olson/Getty Images
Planet Earth

John Higgs Are Generation Z our only hope for the future?

What if the Earth’s magnetic field died? – Jim Al-Khalili © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Science Focus Podcast What if the Earth’s magnetic field died? – Jim Al-Khalili

Robert Elliott Smith: Are algorithms inherently biased? © Getty Images
Future Technology

Robert Elliott Smith Are algorithms inherently biased?