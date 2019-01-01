Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How many states of matter are there?
How many states of matter are there? © Getty Images

How many states of matter are there?

Solid, liquid and gas, right? But what about the other five states you’ve missed?

Asked by: Edward Seymour, Hove

Advertisement

There are now as many as eight: the number creeps up as science advances. Schoolkids are taught about three physical states: solid, liquid and gas. A fourth is hot, charged gas (plasma), which consists of positively charged ions and free electrons.

In 1995, scientists created a new state called ‘Bose-Einstein condensate’ by cooling gas to within a few degrees of absolute zero (-273°C), at which point molecular motion almost stops and the atoms behave en masse like a single atom. Earlier this year, researchers reported another new state for certain metals, where atoms exist as both solid and liquid at the same time.

Two other states are space-related: ‘quark-gluon plasma’, which made up the Universe up to a few milliseconds after the Big Bang, and ‘degenerate matter’, a highly compressed state that’s found in stars.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car? © Acute Graphics
Everyday science

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car?

How fast would someone have to go to run on water? © iStock
Everyday science

How fast would someone have to go to run on water?

Is anything actually 2D? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is anything actually 2D?

Is there anything smaller than a quark? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What holds together the protons and neutrons in an atom’s nucleus?

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer?

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life?

Why does glass shatter so violently? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does glass shatter so violently?

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron?