Professor Trevor Cox: Was Stonehenge an ancient acoustic chamber?
Engineers have 3D-printed a scale model of Stonehenge in order to investigate the effect its structure would have had on conversations, rituals, and music.
For decades, Stonehenge, the mysterious prehistoric circle of stones built on the Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, has left scientists scratching their heads. Who exactly built it and what was it used for?
In the latest attempt to get to the bottom of this mystery, a team of engineers based at the University of Salford have 3D-printed a scale model of the ancient monument in order to investigate the effect its unique structure would’ve had on conversations, rituals, and even music.
We spoke to Professor Trevor Cox, the acoustic engineer heading up the study, to find out more.
