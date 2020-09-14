Accessibility Links

  3. Professor Trevor Cox: Was Stonehenge an ancient acoustic chamber?
Professor Trevor Cox: Was Stonehenge an ancient acoustic chamber? © Getty Images

Professor Trevor Cox: Was Stonehenge an ancient acoustic chamber?

Engineers have 3D-printed a scale model of Stonehenge in order to investigate the effect its structure would have had on conversations, rituals, and music.

For decades, Stonehenge, the mysterious prehistoric circle of stones built on the Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, has left scientists scratching their heads. Who exactly built it and what was it used for?

In the latest attempt to get to the bottom of this mystery, a team of engineers based at the University of Salford have 3D-printed a scale model of the ancient monument in order to investigate the effect its unique structure would’ve had on conversations, rituals, and even music.

We spoke to Professor Trevor Cox, the acoustic engineer heading up the study, to find out more.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

jason-goodyer

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

