Mars Selfies, Pink Moons and a robot servant: The best images in science this month

The flowers are in bloom and spring is here. And at BBC Science Focus Magazine we have been busy bees; collecting our April image pollen and turning it into visual science honey for all to share. From the business end of a rocket, to a field full of lights, we take you on a journey through some of the best images in science for April.
Flock Of Seagulls
This photo taken on 4 April 2021 shows people watching migratory birds at a wetland near the Yalu River in Dandong, in China’s northeastern Liaoning province. STR/AFP Getty Images
Ingenious Mars Selfie
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 3.9 metres from the rover in this image taken 6 April 2021. Perseverance’s selfie with Ingenuity is made up of 62 individual images stitched together once they are sent back to Earth; they were taken in sequence while the rover was looking at the helicopter, then again while it was looking at the WATSON camera. The Curiosity rover takes similar selfies using a camera on its robotic arm. NASA/JPL
Rocket Men
A Soyuz rocket is rolled out by train to the launch pad at Site 31, 6 April 2021, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Expedition 65 NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy are scheduled to launch aboard their Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on 9 April NASA
You’ve Missed A Bit…
An industrial climber uses a pressure washer to clean the Monument to the Conquerors of Space in the Cosmonauts Alley at the VDNKh exhibition centre, Moscow, Russia, 7 April 2021. Photo by Sergei Savostyanov/TASS Getty Images
Grapes Of Wrath
Water is sprayed at the Daniel-Etienne Defaix wine estate vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy, on 7 April 2021 as temperatures fall below zero degrees celsius during the night. Winemakers tried to keep air temperatures up by lighting candles and braziers in their vineyards, but in many cases it was not enough to protect their budding vines, after the worst weather in the region for 30 years. Photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP Getty Images
Nowt But Fields
The Romanian capital Bucharest as imaged by ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite. The geometric fields of fertile farmland can be seen surrounding the city, while the Dâmbovița River cuts through its heart. Several lakes stretch across the northern part of the city, the most important of which are Lake Herăstrău, Lake Floreasca, Lake Tei, and Lake Colentina. ESA
Detecting A Wobble
The Muon g-2 ring sits in its detector hall amidst electronics racks, the muon beam-line, and other equipment. This impressive experiment operates at negative 268 degrees Celsius and studies the precession (or wobble) of muons as they travel through the magnetic field. For the first time, scientists have precisely measured the interactions between neutrinos hitting the atomic nuclei in the heart of the Department of Energy’s Fermilab particle detector. Photo by Reidar Hahn/Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory/DOE/UPI Shutterstock
Light Fantastic
In this long exposure image, fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light immersive art installation from artist Bruce Munro, part of the Light at Sensorio on 13 April 2021 in Paso Robles, California. The Light Towers feature 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles adjacent to a 15 acre Field of Light at Sensorio which has a solar powered array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics. Patrick T Fallon/AFP Getty Images
Cold Comfort
Engineers Taek Oh, left, and Jonathan Gilbert are assembling a Quantum Processing Unit at ColdQuanta in Boulder, Colorado USA on 14 April 2021. Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post Getty Images
The Scaffolders Of Notre-Dame
This view shows scaffolding under the vault of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral ahead of a visit of French President two years after the blaze that made the spire collapse and destroyed much of the roof. The actual restoration work has yet to begin as time up until now has been spent on securing the building, and the full restoration works should begin early next year. Photographed by Ian Langsdon in Paris on 15 April 2021. Getty Images
Ready For Launch
A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb internet communication satellites is installed on a launch pad of Vostochny Cosmodrome; the launch is scheduled for 26 April 2021. Photo by Roscosmos Press Office/TASS
Getty Images
If you are enjoying this gallery, why not check out some other of our great images:
Buried In The Sand
An aerial view shows the abandoned village of Al-Madam, bordering the Gulf Emirate of Sharjah, half buried in the desert sand, on 22 April 2021. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP Getty Images
Taking Flight
NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of the second flight of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity using its left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover’s mast. This is one still frame from a sequence captured by the camera while taking video on 22 April 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS
At Your Service
A Promobot V.4 service robot in a library of the National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University is pictured in Tomsk, Russia, 22 April 2021. Promobot V.4 is a service robot used in public places for customer assistance; it can work as a consultant, an administrator, a guide or an airport employee. Taisiya Vorontsova/TASS Getty Images
Boat Life
The Energy Observer, the first round-the-world hydrogen-powered sea vessel, arrives in Long Beach, California during the Earth Day, 22 April 2021. Since setting sail from Saint Malo, France, in 2017, the 30 metre catamaran has already navigated over 30,000 nautical miles powered by renewable energies. Photo by Ringo Chiu/AFP Getty Images
Dragon’s fire
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spits fire as it lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida USA, 23 April at 05:49 local time. On board are ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide. ESA/SPACEX
Happy Birthday Hubble
In celebration of the 31st anniversary of the launch of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers aimed the celebrated observatory at one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy to capture its beauty. The giant star featured in this latest Hubble Space Telescope anniversary image is waging a tug-of-war between gravity and radiation to avoid self-destruction. The star, called AG Carinae, is surrounded by an expanding shell of gas and dust. The nebula is about five light-years wide, which equals the distance from here to our nearest star, Alpha Centauri. NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope
Station Approach
This image from 24 April 2021, shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour as it approached the International Space Station. NASA
Fighting the moor fires
Firefighters battle to control the flames from a moor fire on Marsden moor, near Huddersfield in northern England on 25 April 2021. Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP Getty Images
Pink Moon
The full moon sets behind Stonehenge, Wiltshire, UK on 27 April 2021 in Amesbury, England. The pink supermoon reached peak size in the early hours of the morning and shone 30% brighter than a normal full moon. Photo by Finnbarr Webster Getty Images
The Ultimate Trimaran
People prepare the launch of the new Banque Populaire XI Ultim multihull sailing boat, at a boathouse in Lorient, western France, on 27 April 2021. Photo by Loic Venance/AFP Getty Images
The Constant Space gardener
Those on board on the International Space Station recently enjoyed a fresh supply of leafy vegetables, courtesy of NASA Astronaut Michael Hopkins. The SpaceX Crew-1 mission commander took the lead on conducting four Vegetable Production System (Veggie) experiments. VEG-03K and VEG-03L tested a new space crop, ‘Amara’ mustard, and a previously grown crop, ‘Extra Dwarf’ pak choi, shown in this image released on 28 April 2021. They were grown for 64 days, the longest leafy greens have grown on the space station. NASA
Lightning rocket
The core module of China’s space station, Tianhe, combined with a Long March-5B Y2 rocket stands at Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site before the launch while lightning appears in sky, on 28 April 2021 in Wenchang, Hainan Province of China. Photo by Xie Jiawei/VCG Getty Images