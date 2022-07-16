What is an ambivert?
If you have both introverted and extroverted tendencies, you might be an ambivert.
Love partying and adventure? You’re probably an extrovert. Prefer quiet time to read and reflect? You’re more likely an introvert. If you’re somewhere in the middle and like a mix of these experiences, you might be an ambivert.
First proposed by the US psychologist Edmund Smith Conklin in 1923, the idea that some of us are ambiverts fell out of favour in personality psychology, which today sees the main personality traits (including extraversion) as dimensions rather than types.
However, the concept captured the popular imagination – and inspired a thousand online quizzes – in 2013 after another US psychologist, Adam Grant, published research suggesting that people with a mix of introverted and extraverted tendencies have an adaptable interpersonal style that helps them to excel in sales.
Asked by: Frankie Brown, London
Authors
Dr Christian Jarrett is a cognitive neuroscientist, science writer and author. He is the Deputy Editor of Psyche, the sister magazine to Aeon that illuminates the human condition through psychology, philosophy and the arts. Jarrett also created the British Psychological Society's Research Digest blog and was the first ever staff journalist on the Society's magazine, The Psychologist. He is author of Great Myths of The Brain and Be Who You Want: Unlocking the Science of Personality Change.
