  3. Adam Kay: Is Christmas really the most wonderful time of the year on a labour ward?
Adam Kay: Can you have a happy Christmas Day on labour ward? © Alamy

Adam Kay: Is Christmas really the most wonderful time of the year on a labour ward?

Doctor turned comedian Adam Kay gives us a warts-and-all account of what it’s like to work on the frontline of the NHS on Christmas Day.

If you’re stuffing your face with mince pies this Christmas Day, spare a thought for the hundreds of thousands of people working in the NHS providing vital medical support over the festive period.

One person who has seen his fair share of Christmas shifts is comedian and writer Adam Kay, who in a previous life worked as a junior doctor. His new book, Twas the Nightshift before Christmas (£9.99, Harper Collins), is at times, a graphically intimate diary of what happens on a labour ward over the holidays.

Our editorial assistant Amy Barrett spoke to Adam over the phone about whether Christmas is more dangerous than other seasons, some of the issues facing healthcare at this time of the year, and life after medicine.

