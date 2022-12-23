New contact lens wearers often worry that a contact lens might move behind the eye and get stuck there. Thankfully, the anatomy of the eye prevents this. The eye is protected by a soft pink tissue lining known as the conjunctiva, which creates a pocket between the eyelid and the eyeball and keeps contact lenses on the front surface of the eye.

Advertisement

Occasionally, a lens might slide into this pocket, for example, because of a bad fall, but it often finds its way out again with the help of tears or eye drops. A trained optician can also help.

Read more:

Asked by: Sarah Morris, Swansea

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Claire Asher

Dr Claire Asher is a science journalist and has a PhD in Genetics, Ecology, and Evolution (GEE) at the University of Leeds. She also works part time as Manager of the UK Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Network, based at Imperial College London. Asher is also the author of Brave Green World: How Science Can Save Our Planet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

The perfect last-minute gift!

  • Treat yourself or a loved one - a gift subscription to BBC Science Focus Magazine makes the perfect gift!
  • Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement