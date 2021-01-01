Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. How can I get rid of the bags under my eyes?
How can I get rid of the bags under my eyes? © Dan Bright

How can I get rid of the bags under my eyes?

Glance those pigmented panda peepers over this to find out what causes dark circles and what you can do to fix them.

Noticed that your eyes look like you’ve joined a COVID-secure Fight Club? You’re not alone. Dark circles are an extremely common concern and, although not life threatening, may have an impact on emotional wellbeing.

Advertisement

The skin around the eye is thin and delicate, covering dark blood vessels and the muscle responsible for moving your eye lid. The dark colour can shine through the thin skin making the area appear darker.

Dark circles, or periorbital hyperpigmentation, have many causes including genetics, allergies, excess skin pigment deposits, ageing, anaemia, hormones, stress, and – of course – lack of sleep. There may be multiple factors at work, each requiring different treatments.

First, one needs to identify the cause before selecting the appropriate treatment. If, for instance, excessive skin pigmentation is to blame, you can help prevent further skin pigment deposits by applying sunscreen.

Cold tea bag compresses might also be useful. Although there is limited research that caffeine works to diminish dark circles, it can narrow the blood vessels and stimulate circulation. Plus, antioxidants, which can be found in green and black tea, have been shown to improve skin health and help prevent ageing.

If all else fails, destressing, getting enough sleep (and using a good concealer!) may help.

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Stephanie Organ

Tags

Spring21_NL_940x530_ScienceFocus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 6 for £9.99*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Do blind people see in their dreams? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do blind people see in their dreams?

Why do we see stars when we rub our eyes? © iStock
The Human Body

Why do we see stars when we rub our eyes?

Why am i seeing stars after bumping my head? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why am I seeing stars after bumping my head?

Do we all see the same colours? © PA
The Human Body

Do we all see the same colours?

Why do people have different eye shapes? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do people have different eye shapes?

Why can you see faint stars better if you don't look directly at them? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why can you see faint stars better if you don’t look directly at them?

Why does sweat sting your eyes, but tears do not? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why does sweat sting your eyes, but tears do not?

Why do I roll my eyes when exasperated? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do I roll my eyes when exasperated?