Instant Genius Podcast: How mental imagery training could boost your motivation, with Dr Jon Rhodes
The new science of functional imagery training.
Whether your goal is mastering a new skill or losing weight, you’ll know the importance of motivation and effective planning. And one intriguing new field of psychology called 'functional imagery training' may help here.
As an increasing number of compelling studies show, vividly visualising attaining your goal and the road bumps along the way could leave you better motivated when setbacks occur. That’s why functional imagery training is now being used by athletes the military, and even company CEOs.
How does it work? And how promising are the results? We speak to Dr Jon Rhodes – lecturer in psychology at the University of Plymouth, and co-author of The Choice Point: The Scientifically Proven Method For Achieving Your Goals – to find out.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
- The fascinating science of fermentation, with Prof Andrea Sella
- Why people believe in ghosts, with Ben Alderson-Day
- How to spot a narcissist, with Dr Erica Hepper
- Solving the UK’s water pollution problem, with Dr Tanja Radu
- Perfectionism, with Thomas Curran
- The hidden ways ocean currents change our world, with Helen Czerski
Authors
Thomas is Digital editor at BBC Science Focus. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology, health and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards. Also working in academia, Thomas has lectured on the topic of journalism to undergraduate and postgraduate students at The University of Sheffield.
Sponsored Deals
May Half Price Sale
- Save up to 52% when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.