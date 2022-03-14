How does concussion affect vision?

A concussion is a type of brain injury that happens when a blow to the head makes the head move back and forth with a lot of force. More than half of the brain’s pathways are dedicated to vision and eye movement, so a diffuse brain injury such as a concussion will often affect the visual system. Most of the time this happens from damage to the optic nerve, either directly or indirectly.

Advertisement

Even a mild concussion can cause problems with vision, such as blurring, sensitivity to light and difficulty focusing on objects. Severe concussions can cause blindness and double vision.

Read more:

Asked by: Naomi Jones, Pontypridd

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement