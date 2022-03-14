Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. How does concussion affect vision?
How does concussion affect vision? © Science Photo Library

How does concussion affect vision?

Many people will experience some form of vision problem as a result of a concussion.

Published:

A concussion is a type of brain injury that happens when a blow to the head makes the head move back and forth with a lot of force. More than half of the brain’s pathways are dedicated to vision and eye movement, so a diffuse brain injury such as a concussion will often affect the visual system. Most of the time this happens from damage to the optic nerve, either directly or indirectly.

Advertisement

Even a mild concussion can cause problems with vision, such as blurring, sensitivity to light and difficulty focusing on objects. Severe concussions can cause blindness and double vision.

Read more:

Asked by: Naomi Jones, Pontypridd

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement

Authors

Dr Nish Manek

Dr Nish Manek is a GP trainee in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.

Tags

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99.
  • After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW