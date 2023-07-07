Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore allergies.
Everything from hay fever to serious nut allergies plague our daily life, but why do we get them? We're joined by Theresa Macphail, to discuss this topic. She’s the author of the new book Allergic: How Our Immune System Reacts to a Changing World.

She explains what allergies are, why some are more dangerous than others, and whether there is a possible future where we no longer have to worry about allergies.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked for a number of brands covering technology and science with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

