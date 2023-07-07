Instant Genius Podcast: Allergies, with Theresa Macphail
By
Published: 07th July, 2023 at 12:50
Is a future without allergies possible? We explore the science
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore allergies.
Everything from hay fever to serious nut allergies plague our daily life, but why do we get them? We're joined by Theresa Macphail, to discuss this topic. She’s the author of the new book Allergic: How Our Immune System Reacts to a Changing World.
She explains what allergies are, why some are more dangerous than others, and whether there is a possible future where we no longer have to worry about allergies.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Authors
