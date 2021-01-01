Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Is fish actually ‘brain food’?
Is fish actually ‘brain food’? © Dan Bright

Is fish actually ‘brain food’?

Asked by: Lara Hopkins, London

We’ve all read or heard that eating fish is good for your brain. Indeed, a large study in 2008 hit the headlines when it claimed that eating oily fish can reduce the harmful brain lesions that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement

But do these claims stand up to scrutiny? A good source of information are Cochrane Reviews, which independently analyse all the available evidence to inform healthcare decision-making. And the evidence for oily fish and its impact on the brain isn’t convincing. For example, a 2012 Cochrane Review showed that fish oils made no difference in preventing dementia.

A similar Cochrane Review in 2016 found that fish oils also made no difference for people who already had Alzheimer’s disease. What about depression? Unfortunately, a 2015 Cochrane Review found that more evidence was needed as to whether fish oils have any benefit.

So it looks like there is little hard evidence that oily fish improves cognitive function, protects against conditions such as dementia, or helps people with depression. However, some studies have shown a benefit in mice, so maybe more research is needed.

Nonetheless, the NHS still recommends eating oily fish as part of a healthy diet, because it is likely to have some positive health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Can you be allergic to a smell?
The Human Body

Can you be allergic to a smell?

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets? © iStock
The Human Body

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets?

How long does meat sit in your gut? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What would happen if a person just ate meat and nothing else?

What causes middle age spread? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes middle age spread?

Is BBQ food bad for you? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is BBQ food bad for you?

Is it safe to eat yoghurt after the best before date? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is it safe to eat yoghurt past its best-before date?

Which is better for you, cola or diet cola? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Which is better for you, cola or diet cola?

Are food cravings ever targeted at the nutrients we actually need? © iStock
The Human Body

Are food cravings ever targeted at the nutrients we actually need?