Instant Genius Podcast: Why touch is our most misunderstood sense, with Prof Michael Banissy
Turns out a simple high-five could boost your sporting performance.
Would you call yourself a bit of a hugger? Or does the mere thought of a stranger brushing past you in a cafe make your skin crawl? When it comes to being touched, we all have our own attitudes and opinions. But what can science tell us about this understudied and often misunderstood sense?
In this episode, we catch up with Prof Michael Banissy, a social neuroscientist based at Goldsmiths University in London and author of the new book When We Touch.
He tells us all about the fascinating discoveries he has made about everything from the effects of a mother’s skin-to-skin contact on a newborn’s growth and development to the boost in performance sports team’s get when they regularly hit high fives.
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
