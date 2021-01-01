Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Why do some people experience more vaccine side effects than others?
Why do some people experience more vaccine side effects than others? © Getty Images

Why do some people experience more vaccine side effects than others?

Biological women will often have a stronger immune response than biological men.

Vaccines work by showing the body a microbial mugshot of a tiny perpetrator (such as a virus or bacterium) that is a threat to your body. This triggers an immunological fire drill against the invader, enabling your body to react much faster and better to a real attack. It’s this immune response that can cause some side effects.

Advertisement

Because everyone’s immune system differs depending on multiple factors including genetics, age, biological sex, existing illnesses, and even our microbiome, it responds differently to vaccines. For example, an aged immune system has a good memory for dealing with pathogens it’s seen before, but it isn’t as good at dealing with novel diseases like COVID-19.

Similarly, biological females have two X chromosomes compared to one for biological males. Many genes on the X chromosome are known to play a role in immunity, and marked differences between the sexes are being increasingly seen, with biological females having stronger immune responses. This translates to more side effects in women and fewer in the elderly.

Side effects may be linked to the use of adjuvants. When safely added to some vaccines, these materials (such as aluminium), can further fire up the immune system when a bigger response is needed than the microbial mugshot alone can provide.

If you feel headachy, fatigued and even feverish post-vaccine, it’s a sign your immune system is working. These physical signs of the body’s response to vaccination even have a name: reactogenicity. But don’t blame the vaccine’s microbial elements entirely. Other factors include administration – the angle, needle size, location and speed of vaccination can all play a role.

If your arm hurts, remember that not only is your immune system reacting and releasing chemicals to stimulate an immune response, but you’ve also just been stabbed in the arm with a needle!

Asked by: Amelia Calderbank, Runcorn

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Stephanie Organ

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

When I'm ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out? © Getty
The Human Body

When I’m ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out?

Cautious hug © Getty
Everyday science

COVID-19: Why it’s so difficult to hug ‘cautiously’

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets? © iStock
The Human Body

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets?

Are yellow teeth stronger? ©iStock
The Human Body

Are yellow teeth stronger?

Does holding your breath make you stronger? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Does holding your breath make you stronger?

Can germs survive on a bar of soap? © iStock
The Human Body

Can germs survive on a bar of soap?

Can your tonsils grow back? © iStock
The Human Body

Can your tonsils grow back?