If you're looking to spruce up your desk - whether that's in an office, in your attic or at your kitchen table - a suave desk mat could do just the trick. Practical as well as stylish, desk mats are ideal for helping you create a designated work space, with enough room for your laptop, stationery, keyboard and of course that all-important coffee mug.

A desk mat is essentially an enlarged mouse mat, so they can also help keep a jittery mouse at bay.

So to help you make your workstation look and feel that bit more personal and professional, we've gathered the best desk mats around. You'll find a mix of leather, cork, non-slip and colourful designs, so you can find the best fit for your office.

Best desk mats to buy

World map desk mat

Brush up on your geography whilst sitting at your desk with this sleek world map desk mat. Measuring 90cm by 40cm, this design is a decent size that's sure to protect your desk or kitchen table, while providing enough space for a monitor, keyboard and any office gadgets you may have kicking around.

Thanks to the non-slip rubber, this desk mat should ensure everything stays securely in place whilst you're hard at work, which also means this design would work well for gamers too.

We like the level of detail on the map - the addition of world time zones is sure to be a welcomed distraction when you're bored on a work call.

Aspinal of London leather desk pad

If you want to go down the designer route for your desk mat, give this Aspinal of London leather desk pad a whirl. With its eye-catching orange, or 'marmalade', colour and gold emblem, this A3 desk pad is quite the statement piece for any office.

Even the back of the mat boasts a classy finish with a faux suede design.

Buy now from John Lewis (£146.25)

Recycled vintage leather desk mat

Made of recycled leather - and with plenty of colour options to choose from - this desk mat from Not On The High Street would make a smart office accessory. There's the option to personalise this desk mat so you can add your initials and really make it your own, and you can even add a matching coaster. The mat measures 78cm by 43.5cm.

Buy now from Not On The High Street (£50.00)

Oakywood felt and cork desk mat

Oakywood is a great place for unique and minimalist office accessories, and we love the mix of felt and cork used on the brand's desk mat design. The cork base should provide a non-slip base for your tech, while the felt top is a soft, padded area for a comfortable workspace.

There are two sizes to choose from, so if you're tight on space you can opt for the neater 62cm by 30cm design.

Buy now from Oakywood ($70.00)

Faux leather A3 desk mat

Of course if you don't want to splash out on a leather design, there are plenty of faux leather options around. This design from Amazon comes with 10 sheets of paper so you can scribble, or doodle, away whilst on a meeting. An affordable and fuss-free option that still looks the part.

The Great Wave Off Kanagawa desk mat

This desk mat features a print of the iconic The Great Wave Off Kanagawa, by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. The striking colours and beautiful image of a snow-capped Mount Fuji are sure to brighten a dull day in the office.

Functional as well as decorative, the desk mat has a waterproof coating and measures 85cm by 35cm. The flexible material should be easy to roll, so you can effortlessly pack up and swap desks whenever you fancy a change. It's such a bold design, it would make a very practical, but welcomed nonetheless, gift.

Razer Gigantus gaming mouse pad

Razer is renowned for its gaming mouse pads, so if your office turns into a gaming room in the evening, you may want a desk mat that doubles up. Made of thick, high-density rubber, this is a more solid choice if you're after a particularly durable desk mat. The micro-weave cloth surface should allow for rapid mouse movements - whether that's for complex spreadsheet work, or killing zombies.

There's a straightforward black design on the top, and a bright green base, and there are a number of different size options so you can find a perfect fit for your desk.

Kate Spade desk mat

Looking to add a glam touch to your office or study space? This Kate Spade desk mat with its gold polka dots could do the job nicely. Featuring non-slip grip, and measuring 70cm by 32cm, place this fun desk mat in your home for the whole household to use.

If you work or study from your bedroom, this design would work well as it's not overly 'officey' in appearance.

