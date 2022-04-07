Best iPad accessories to upgrade your tablet in 2022

The iPad can do a lot, but that doesn't mean it can't be upgraded to do even more. Thanks to how popular they are, there's a load of tech and gadgets that can bring new features and benefits to your user experience.

Whether you're looking for added creativity, improved sound quality or simply a comfortable holder for when you're relaxing, we've rounded up the best iPad accessories out there. Read on for our selection of practical upgrades and exciting new features.

The best iPad Accessories to buy right now

Apple Pencil

Widely praised for its accuracy and responsiveness, the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil can be a great companion to your iPad. The Apple Pencil can write, draw, erase and colour in pixel-perfect precision. It can also help you more easily mark up documents and PDFs.

Digital art and illustration is becoming increasingly popular thanks to the variety of tools on offer so, if you're looking to get creative, the Apple Pencil can help you do just that.

Newer iPad models have a magnetic strip along the top that the pencil can attach to - this both syncs it with the iPad and charges it wirelessly (2nd Generation only).

The 1st Generation Apple Pencil is a cheaper alternative, without certain ergonomic features and the magnetic charge/sync connection.

Maxonar Tablet Stand

Getting yourself a stand for your iPad can bring a whole load of useful benefits. Cooking, for example, while following a recipe can become so much easier when you don't have to pick up and touch your device. It can also be a great place to store your iPad when you're not using it: if you keep it charged you can use it as a moving photo frame.

A big feature is the ability to draw on a surface. If you use the iPad for illustrating (or anything artistic), having the tablet on a stand can massively improve the experience, giving you more freedom and flexibility on the screen.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Case

This smart keyboard from Apple is designed to be as straightforward as possible. No charging or pairing is needed to use it, so it can easily be attached and used whenever.

When not in use, it doubles as a protective case covering both sides of the iPad. There are two viewing angles available when using the keyboard for added comfort when typing.

For different iPads, try these keyboards from Logitech: iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Air.

Pillow Tablet Holder

This pillow holder is perfect if you like to use your iPad on your downtime. For those moments when you're winding down on the sofa, the cushioned texture of this holder should make them even more relaxing.

Enjoy watching your favourite shows or reading some interesting content without needing to use your hands. Plus, the side pockets can store your Apple Pencil or other small accessories you use.

Logitech K480 Multi-Device Keyboard

For a massively practical upgrade, this keyboard from Logitech can sync up to three devices simultaneously, allowing you to switch seamlessly between them by using a dial.

It's all packed into a compact design that should be easy to store away and carry around. There's also a slot to fit your phone or tablet in, removing the need for a separate stand when typing.

Buy now from Logitech (£54.99).

Apple USB-C Multiport Adapter

Having only one connector port in your iPad can sometimes be limiting. So, investing in a multiport can allow you to connect other cables to your device.

The multiport has ports for HDMI, USB-C and standard USB. With these you can connect hard drives, TV outputs, and a load of other devices. The USB-C port means you can still charge your iPad while using it.

Apple AirPods Pro

We've all seen how popular the AirPods are, but the AirPods Pro routinely get glowing reviews on their sound quality, noise cancellation and compatibility with Apple devices.

AirPods Pro can easily pair with your iPad so you can use them whenever you want to listen alone. They have active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for when you need to hear your surroundings.

Anker PowerCore 20000 Power Bank

If you're often taking your iPad on the go, you should be no stranger to the low battery symbol. To avoid that, it's always recommended to carry a power bank with you.

We listed the Anker PowerCore 20000 in our list of the best power banks. Its impressive capacity means it can carry a significant charge, plus its two ports allow you to charge two devices at once.

