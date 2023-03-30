While AI and other new technology may be changing the landscape of what coders are capable of, one thing is for sure: programmers will always need a good quality setup.

Mastering the craft of programming takes time, with endless hours and late nights spent on the task. It's no wonder there are Twitch and YouTube streams of 24-hour work sessions strewn across social media. To reach peak performance, a good keyboard really is the key (excuse the pun).

What should a programmer look for in a keyboard?

Speed and efficiency: While the typing experience may come down to personal preference, responsive keys can help users type faster and reduce errors, increasing efficiency and productivity.

Comfort: Given the long hours programmers spend in front of keyboards, a focus on ergonomics is important. It can avoid strains and aches, helping programmers work for longer hours without discomfort.

Function keys and shortcuts: Some programming languages may require special characters not commonly found on standard keyboards. Programmable function keys and customisable shortcuts may save valuable time and effort.

Best Keyboards for Programmers

Kinesis Advantage2

Kinesis claim to focus on ergonomics, and while the Advantage2 might take a bit of getting used to, its unusual design aims to address the key areas that effect a user’s comfort.

The unorthodox design includes concave keywells, scooped into a bowl shape, with palm supports. Kinesis claim this helps to reduce hand and finger extension, relaxing tension in the muscles.

The separate keywells are also designed to position the arms at shoulder width in order to achieve better alignment. The keywells raise the thumb side of the hand and slightly tilt them upwards, which they state more naturally mimics the biomechanics of a hand’s movement.

It also features Cherry MX mechanical keys, stated to be durable and help to promote a fluid typing style. The keyboard is compatible with Windows 7-10, Mac OS, Linux and Chrome.

Logitech k380 Keyboard

Logitech’ Bluetooth keyboard is a budget option, designed to provide quiet typing in a slim, lightweight package for programmers on the go.

The keyboard is stated to be able to automatically adjust to the platform it’s connected to, making it suitable for all users, from Windows and Mac to Chrome OS.

There are three yellow buttons numbered one to three which allow users to switch the connection between up to three different devices at once, designed to ensure your workflow is virtually uninterrupted.

Logitech also include media keys for extra shortcuts, and the battery life is stated to last up to two years.

Microsoft L5V-00006 Sculpt Keyboard

This keyboard from Microsoft aims for advanced ergonomics, with a split layout designed to keep the wrists and forearms in a relaxed position, with a pad for extra wrist support.

Microsoft claim the natural arc of the keyboard layout makes typing a more natural experience with a neutral wrist position. The keyboard comes with a mouse which features a similar neutral grip, with a button that gives one-touch access to the Windows Start Menu.

There is also a back button and a four way scroll wheel, designed to help users navigate faster. It’s compatible with Windows 7-11 operating systems.

Keychron K2

Keychron’s keyboard allows users to personalise their typing experience due to the mechanical keys being designed to be easily popped out and replaced or moved, without needing to solder them.

The keys are backlit with 15 types of LED lights, which can be chosen using the lightbulb key.

There is also wireless and wired dual modes, allowing users to connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth, compatible with Mac and Windows. The only

The battery is stated to be able to facilitate up to 240 hours of use, compatible with both Mac and Windows.

RK Royal Kludge RK61

The RK61 is a mechanical keyboard designed to adopt a minimalist, space-saving aesthetic. It can function in both wired and wireless modes, with the choice of connecting via Bluetooth or a USB-C cable.

The wireless connectivity can function across up to three devices at once, designed to allow users to work efficiently. When used in wireless mode, it can be continuously used for around 13 hours with the brightest possible backlit setting.

The frame of the keyboard is constructed 60% from keys, which claims to leave more area for a mouse to move.

Alienware 510K Low Profile RGB Keyboard

Giants of the gaming tech industry, Alienware’s Low Profile RGB wired keyboard features Cherry MX keys, elevated above the board with the aim of offering a responsive, mechanical feel.

The keys are designed to be fully programmable, allowing users to assign them to macros and key assignments, designed to ensure programmers need to use a mouse as little as possible.

This keyboard also uses a slim form factor, stated to provide enhanced ergonomics, with a natural palm posture. The keys are backlit with entirely customisable lighting, with colour schemes that can be adjusted using Alienware’s Command Centre.

Corsair K100 Air Wireless RGB Keyboard

Another high-end gaming keyboard, Corsair’s K100 is designed to fit a mechanical key system into a particularly slim design. The keyboard is 11mm thin at its slimmest point, with a brushed aluminium frame, aiming to add both durability and sleekness.

It can be connected both with a wire and through a Bluetooth connection, able to connect to up to five different devices at once, allowing users to multitask quickly.

It features Cherry MX mechanical keyswitches, aiming for responsive typing, plus a battery that can facilitate up to 50 hours of wireless usage.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

A slightly more traditional option when compared to the mechanical gaming keyboards on this list, Apple’s Magic Keyboard features a wireless connectivity that claims to be instantly easy to connect, with a battery able to facilitate up to one month of use.

The keys are designed using a scissor mechanism beneath each one to offer improved stability with a low profile, designed to provide precise typing with low travel. It features document navigation controls for faster scrolling.

Top image credit: Martin Garrido / Unsplash