Headphones aren't just for adults. Children are increasingly plugged into the latest tech, taking an interest in their favourite streaming services and music.

If you're looking for the right kind of headphones for your child, we've listed our picks for the best kid's headphones on the market below. All options were picked based on in-depth research and analysis of user reviews.

It's important these headphones were built with smaller heads and ears in mind. All of our picks feature a hearing limit of 85db, to save your child's ears from damage.

PowerLocus Headphones

PowerLocus state the headphones feature a crisp HD sound quality and a built-in mic. They can be used as Bluetooth headphones or plugged into a device. On Bluetooth mode, they can reach 10 hours of listening time.

The Bluetooth is stated to manage a connection for distances of up to 15m. There’s also a Micro SD mode, which can let your child listen to downloaded music with a storage of up to 32GB.

They also feature LEDs that can be turned on and off at the touch of a button. The earmuffs are made from a leatherette cover with foam. They can be folded and placed in the provided carry pouch for use while travelling.

JBL JR 460NC

JBL offer a premium version of kid’s headphones with active noise cancelling, designed to immerse your kids in their favourite songs or films.

There’s up to 20 hours of battery life with a full recharging time of two hours. JBL state the controls are easy to use and designed with kids in mind.

There’s also the option to fit a detachable audio cable if they want to switch from Bluetooth, plus Google fast pair aims to ensure they can immediately connect to an Android device.

Philips SHK2000BL/00

Philips’ headphones for children feature an ergonomic headband, stated to provide longevity – growing with your child to ensure they don’t grow out of them quickly. They feature soft foam ear shells, stated to keep them comfortable over prolonged use.

They also have Philips’ neodymium speaker drivers, stated to provide improved bass response and balanced sound quality. They’re wired, so you may need to buy a separate adapter for devices without an aux port.

Philips state that they feature a screw-free design which allows headphone parts to be popped in and out easily. The aim is to prevent any small components coming off, and to keep them shatterproof and durable.

Belkin SOUNDFORM Nano

If over-ear headphones are a little bulky, Belkin’s earbuds for kids might be what you’re looking for. They come with five different ear tips, designed to ensure a comfortable fit for all sizes.

The battery can support up to five hours of playtime, with 19 hours of battery life while in the charging case.

They also feature water resistance, making them resistant to light rain and sweat. Belkin also include touch controls, letting your kids skip or pause songs and answer calls.

Jlab Audio JBuddies

Jlab’s Bluetooth headphones feature up to 13 hours of playback time, leather-look ear cups and a padded headband for comfort.

There are controls on the ear-cups for controlling tracks or taking calls. For a bit of added longevity, they can be adjusted to fit ages 6-16.

Happy Plugs Play

Designed for kids between 4 and 15, this sleek pair of headphones from Swedish brand Happy Plugs claim to provide up to 82 per cent noise cancellation.

They can support up to 25 hours of listening time, with another ten minutes of charging extending the listening time by a further five hours. There’s also a USB-C or AUX cable that can be used to connect two pairs of headphones together, so your child could listen to music with their friends.

They feature a microphone for online classes or calls. Happy Plugs claim they are built entirely from sustainable materials, including vegan leather ear cushions.

Belkin Soundform Mini

Belkin's over ear kid's headphones feature a battery that can keep listening sessions going for up to 28-30 hours.

Their Bluetooth is able to hold a connection over distances of up to 10m and there's an optional four foot aux cable if wireless isn't right for you.

It's claimed these headphones have been durability tested to withstand accidents. Belkin claim they feature child-friendly control buttons for pairing and play/pause.