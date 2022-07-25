Best LEGO gifts for 2022: collectables, wearables, wall art and more

LEGO enthusiast or not, you're bound to know someone who loves nothing more than spending an afternoon building a masterpiece. Show them you care with a LEGO gift they can construct, display or even wear. From socks and rucksacks, to collectables and canvases, our roundup of the best LEGO gifts includes something for all ages.

Best LEGO gifts for 2022

LEGO flower bouquet

Feeling romantic? Or have a housemate with a pollen allergy? Build your own bouquet of LEGO flowers with this unique Lego gift. You'll find 15 stems and a variety of roses, poppies, snapdragons and asters. You can even adjust the stem lengths to make sure they fit your vase or display case of choice perfectly.

The bright colours and realistic detail makes it a fun home accessory to have on your coffee table, and plugging all of the pieces together is a soothing way to spend a relaxing afternoon. Finally a plant you can't kill.

LEGO minifigure faces puzzle

We're not sure the recipient will thank you for this, but if you know someone who's looking to kill a few hours, or days, this challenging LEGO gift could do the trick. The 1000 piece puzzle is made up of iconic LEGO Minifigure faces, so it's likely to require a great deal of patience and concentration.

Thoroughly scan your way through the sea of yellow faces and attempt to distinguish personal traits, whether it's a pair of glasses, or a clown face. A great LEGO gift for an experienced puzzler, or a fun rainy day family activity.

Batman collection LEGO art

LEGO Art sets let you create stylish art pieces for your wall so you can show off your hard work. Just place the tiny colourful tiles onto the canvas to create your favourite characters. We love this Batman set which lets you choose between Batman, Harley Quinn and The Joker. You can also combine sets to create a memorabilia piece making it a versatile set.

There are 4167 pieces to work through, and you can scan a QR code and listen to the soundtrack as you build for an immersive experience. Recommended for those over the age of 18, it's one for the grown ups.

Chocolate building blocks

A LEGO creation that's good enough to eat...

Treat the sweet-toothed LEGO lovers in your life with this cute box of building block chocolates. Handmade, and with a mix of white and milk chocolate (sorry dark chocolate fans) this is an ideal 'thank you' gift or birthday present for chocoholic LEGO fans. The dinky tub contains a mix of edible small figures and building blocks.

Buy now from Etsy (£2.50)

LEGO Vincent van Gogh – The Starry Night

Display Vincent van Gogh's iconic painting in 3D LEGO form. The 2316 pieces are sure to keep any budding artist busy, and we love the swirling effect of the colourful sky. There's even a wall hook so you can hang your work and create your own LEGO art gallery.

The best touch has to be the rather adorable Van Gogh Minifigure, paintbrush, palette and easel.

Buy now from Lego (£149.99)

LEGO brick backpack

Well what else are you going to use to carry your LEGO? A practical and fun rucksack, this LEGO gift would make a great school bag for little LEGO fans. The design features LEGO stud-style pockets, and with padded shoulder straps it should be comfortable to wear. As an added bonus, the design is made from recycled drink bottles.

Also available in black, purple and navy.

Buy now from LEGO (£44.99)

LEGO The Muppets Minifigures

Missing a Miss Piggy or Kermit the Frog from your Minifigures collection? This LEGO gift is perfect for collectors who enjoy a unique and quirky LEGO Minifigure display. You get just one of the Muppets characters in the bag, and it's a bit of a lucky dip as it's a mystery selection. The character comes with a collector's leaflet and accessory, and there are 12 to collect overall.

Minifigures art print

This funky Minifigure art print comes in a range of sizes, so you can find a frame to match and treat your friend to a LEGO themed house warming gift. A subtle and stylish way for anyone to display their love of LEGO. You'll spot a judge, punks, and a pair of pandas in this eclectic crew.

Buy now from Society6 ($16.00)

Kids' Adidas LEGO socks

Stripy socks are always an easy gift choice, so it was only right to include this brightly coloured pair of LEGO socks from Adidas. This design is exclusive to the popular sports brand, and while they're designed for children, the socks go up to a size eight so they'd work for some adults too. There are three pairs in the pack, and the ribbed cuffs should ensure they don't slip to your ankles.

Buy now from Adidas (£13)

