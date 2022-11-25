Audiophiles banking on Black Friday deals to upgrade their gear may find one of the best offers comes from a pair of well-known names: Sony and Amazon.

The online retail giant is currently offering Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling wireless headphones for a lower price than anybody else. And although £290.68 is still quite expensive, it’s almost £100 less than the recommended retail price and much cheaper than a lot of competitor headphones.

Click the ‘Buy Now’ option on the Amazon page and you’ll not only save over 20 per cent on the usual price, but also get a set of headphones that have garnered glittering reviews from almost everyone who’s had the chance to experience them, including us.

You can find the BBC Science Focus review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones but if a summary is all your after (so you’ve got time to get over to Amazon before the deal expires). Here’s our verdict:

“They sound is incredible, whether in bass-heavy tracks, soft acoustic melodies, or balanced pop anthems, and when combined with the impressive noise-cancelling, comfortable fit and long battery life, let you cut yourself off from the world for hours on end with comfort and ease.”

