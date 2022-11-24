The internet is full of flashing signs, buttons and banners to inform you that Black Friday is very much here. It's a little bit overwhelming, and not always easy to know where to start.

But if you're feeling lazer-focused and know that a laptop is your Black Friday purchase this year, its an offer on a MacBook Air from Amazon we would recommend.

MacBook Air 2020: £999 879

Amazon has unsurprisingly been all over Black Friday, discounting almost every device you could think of. Amongst those savings is a hefty discount on the MacBook Air 2020.

With Amazon's sale, you'll only be paying £879. That is a 12 per cent saving from the laptop's original price of £999.

Not only is that a great price for this device, it is actually the lowest its gone since its release two years ago.

Yes, it isn't the most up-to-date laptop from Apple, but for the average person, it is the best overall value for money.

The best of the rest

If you're in the market for an Apple laptop, but know you want something with a bit more power, you don't have to miss out.

Amazon has discounted its newer MacBook Air from 2022, bringing the cost down from £1249 to £1119.

While that is the lowest price we've seen this newer device fall, it is still a lot more than the older model, without adding many new specs.

Not a fan of either of these MacBook deals? Our Black Friday Apple deals guide has rounded up the best prices on all of the brand's devices.

