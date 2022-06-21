Best smart coffee makers: Your new favourite kitchen gadget

If you're running out of smart tech to add to to your home, you can now add a smart coffee maker to the list. A fun kitchen gadget and useful accessory for caffeine enthusiasts, smart coffee makers let you place your coffee order from your phone. Connect your device to your smart coffee machine, plug in your preferences - think temperature, aroma and strength - and enjoy your cuppa.

With a lot of smart coffee makers featuring touch or button controls and voice control tech, you've got the flexibility to make your coffee however you'd like. You can press, tap, scroll or simply shout to get your brew on the go.

From pour overs and roasters, to pod devices and bean-to-coffee machines, we've included a variety of smart coffee machines in our roundup below, so you can find a suitable match for your coffee drinking habits.

Best smart coffee makers for 2022

Melitta barista TS smart espresso and coffee machine

With snazzy touch controls and 21 different coffees to choose from, you can bring swanky office coffee machine life to your home with this Melitta smart coffee machine. Espresso, cappuccino, café crème and latte macchiato are all up for grabs. The app lets you control brewing temperature, coffee strength and number of shots, so you can turn your phone into your very own personal barista.

There's a grinder too so you can make a coffee with your favourite beans. The grinder boasts a quiet design too, so it shouldn't wake the whole household up. You can even put the removable brewing unit in the dishwasher for faff-free cleaning.

Lavazza a modo mio voicy

This smart coffee machine from popular coffee company Lavazza features voice control technology so you can ask Alexa to make you a coffee. You can even ask for a hotter coffee if you're not happy with the temperature.

The customisable coffee feature is particularly fun - use the app to create your perfect drink, give it a name, and then simply ask Alexa for your personalised drink order.

It's compatible with pods, which could be a deal-breaker if you're more of a freshly ground fan, but could do the trick for a quick espresso fix. It's also on the more affordable scale as smart coffee machines go.

Siemens home connect smart bean to cup coffee machine

The colourful touch and slide display screen on this Siemens coffee machine is a welcomed addition when it comes to user experience, just slide through the menu and choose your favourite. There are even pictures of the coffees if you're needing inspiration.

One for serious coffee enthusiasts, there are over 30 beverage options available which you can view on the screen or app, and you can even control the aroma profile and opt for mild, balanced or distinctive.

This smart coffee maker lets you save 15 individual coffees so it's well suited to large households and small offices. Go full coffee shop with the milk frother, and enjoy the high standard of coffee offered by a bean-to-cup machine.

Goat Story GINA coffee brewer

Named GINA, this smart coffee brewer from coffee company Goat Story certainly fits the brief of edgy, minimalist coffee shop if that's the look you're going for. There are three brewing options with this sleek kitchen gadget: the classic pour-over, an immersion style technique for a stronger flavour and if you've got a few hours to kill, the cold drip style. The latter involves letting water slowly drip over ground coffee beans for a long time to create a smooth, liqueur-like beverage. If you're looking to expand your barista knowledge and experiment, this should be a fun coffee toy to play around with.

The most convenient part is the built-in scale. Measure your coffee without the fuss of fetching separate equipment and view the data on the app. The app also dishes out helpful tips and brewing guides so you can nail your technique.

Ikawa, smart home coffee roaster system

Another good-looking smart coffee gadget for visitors and fellow coffee lovers to admire. Rather than functioning as a coffee maker, this is a smart coffee roaster which lets you turn unroasted, green coffee beans into the the roasted coffee beans we all know and love. Just pour your coffee beans into the device, hit the button and let the roasting commence. You can roast in under 10 minutes so it's a fairly speedy process.

The app lets you follow the roast in real time, select specific roasting recipes and create your own recipe collection. Definitely one for the more advanced coffee enthusiasts willing to dedicate a whole morning to a brew.

£970

