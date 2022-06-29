The best smart luggage: ride-on and auto-follow suitcases you can actually buy

We’ve all been there: running out of phone battery just as you get to the airport; struggling with an overloaded luggage trolley; dashing to the terminal at the last-minute. Happily, these problems are a thing of the past for many who own a piece of smart luggage.

We admit, while these smart suitcases and backpacks are incredibly cool, some might raise the odd eyebrow. The ride-on ‘scooter suitcase’ in particular is bound to attract some attention - until you speed past the onlookers at 8km/h. Others come with handy in-built power banks to charge your devices on the go.

So, if you’re ready to transform your travel experience - or just want a quick look at some of the latest tech to hit the market - keep scrolling. And you can find more of our favourite travel gadgets in our special guide.

The best smart luggage you can actually buy in 2022

Airwheel SE3 Smart Riding Scooter Suitcase

Let’s start with one of the most eye-catching smart luggage options on the market - the ride-on suitcase. Thanks to its in-built motor, you can save time and energy navigating the airport, getting to your gate and even finding your hotel when you arrive at your destination.

The suitcase has a max speed of 8km/h, so you’ll be able to overtake any old-school travellers making the journey on foot.

The design also includes a removable power bank, telescopic handle and grippy tyres. For safety, you can also take the detachable lithium battery with you in your hand luggage if you need to put your case in the hold.

OVIS Auto-Follow Suitcase

If you’re not quite ready to ride your suitcase through the airport but you don’t want the hassle of having to drag it behind you, this option could be for you. The suitcase follows you as you walk, using clever sensors to avoid obstacles as they appear. It can drive itself for 13 miles on just one charge and has a max. speed of 4.5mph.

There's also an in-built power bank with USB slots, so you can charge up two different devices at once while you're on the move.

The shell is made from durable Makrolon polycarbonate, which is lighter than aluminium, and you can choose between four colour options: Nova White, Ion Silver, Carbon Black and Galaxy Blue.

Buy now from Amazon ($799.00)

Samsara Luggage Tag Smart Aluminium Silver

This Samsara suitcase comes with a few nifty features, but the ‘smart’ element comes in the form of its tracking technology. It arrives with an Apple AirTag in a slot at the back of the suitcase, so you can use the ‘Find My’ app on any iPhone to monitor your luggage.

Another handy design detail is the flat top, which you can use as a portable desk or table while you’re waiting for your flight.

As for the construction, Samsara creates its smart luggage with recycled, aviation-grade aluminium, so this suitcase is both sustainable and durable.

Buy now from Samsara Luggage ($445.00)

Arlo Skye The Frame Carry-On Max

If it’s fast charging you’re after, try this smart luggage option from Arlo Skye. With its removable power bank, it can top up your phone’s battery to 50% in just half an hour.

This suitcase also comes with inner bags for your shoes and laundry, as well as an anti-microbial lining to keep your belongings fresh. Plus, the 360° wheels are 15% quieter than standard rollers.

The hand-stitched leather handles and matching name tag are an added bonus.

Buy now from Arlo Skye ($675.00)

Horizn Studios Check-In H6

This smart luggage choice from Horizn Studios stands out from others on the market thanks to its eco-friendly construction. It can charge your devices with its removable power bank and USB cable, but doesn’t compromise on sustainability.

Not only is this suitcase’s shell and lining made with recycled polycarbonate and polyester, it’s produced using a 99% waste-free manufacturing process and the brand offsets the shipping emissions to make them carbon neutral. It’s also 100% vegan and arrives in eco-friendly packaging.

Check out the Horizn Studios website to browse the many different sizes and tasteful colours available, including Blue Vega, Marine Green and Sand.

The Bigger Carry-On with pocket

Here’s another smart luggage option with a removable battery pack. It can charge your phone up to four times before you’ll need to top up the power bank again at the mains.

This suitcase comes with a handy front pocket with an in-built 15” laptop sleeve, which is ideal for storing items like passports and boarding passes.

There’s also a ‘compression pad’ to maximise space inside, and a laundry bag, so you can keep any dirty clothes separate from the rest of your belongings on the flight home.

Buy now from Away Travel (£315.00)

Samsonite Securipak Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack

With several clever security features and a USB charger, this backpack from Samsonite’s anti-theft range is ideal for travelling and would make a great addition to any smart luggage collection.

You’ll get a neat USB port for charging your devices, as well as two hidden side pockets with RFID technology to protect you against passport and credit card fraud. The eco-friendly anti-cut material is a cool addition to keep your possessions even more secure.

Plus, you can only open the rucksack’s main compartment from the back, so it’s almost impossible for thieves to access your belongings when you’re wearing it.

