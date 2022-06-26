Best travel gadgets for your next getaway

Whether you have a short city break coming up or a lengthy expedition on the horizon, there are a variety of handy gadgets that can make your trip a little easier.

From the travelling essentials like making sure your phone is well charged and your luggage is easy to locate, right down to the details like keeping your clothes crease-free or capturing the angles on the latest drone, we've considered every element of your next holiday in our round up of the best travel gadgets below.

Best travel gadgets to buy in 2022

Beautral Steamer for Clothes

After meticulously picking your favourite outfits and packing them away, the last thing you want to deal with is deep creases on your clothes when you arrive. You could hope the hotel has a reliable ironing set up, or you can come prepared with the Beautural steamer.

Both foldable and compact, this should fit in your luggage without filling too much space and takes just 30 seconds to heat up so you can smooth your clothes at a moment's notice.

Powered by 1000 watts, you can steam horizontally and vertically to make sure you tackle the creases from every angle, and it claims to be safe to use on all fabrics, with a two metre chord that will give you plenty of reach wherever the socket is located.

Travel Plug

Make sure your devices stay fully charged and your electricals have access to power with this handy travel adapter.

Resistant to high temperatures, this fireproof gizmo boasts compatibility with over 180 countries in the world.

It can charge up to six devices at once thanks to its variety of slots which include four USB ports, so you won't have to decide between working on your laptop, using your phone or charging your camera battery.

The Bigger Carry-On USB Suitcase

This compact carry-on from Away will help protect your belongings thanks to its hard shell made from a reliable polycarbonate material.

Small enough to lift and fit into most overhead airline storage, the wheels also have a 360º rotation so you can glide your way to check-in without any hassle.

Beside the collapsible handle, there's also a USB charger port so you can make sure your phone battery is fully backed up and ready to go, without the hassle of having to unpack your items or pull out the contents of your bag to find your charger.

DJI Mavic 3 Drone

Wherever you visit, make sure you’re capturing all the action from above with the DJI Mavic 3 drone. Equipped with two cameras so you can take video for your travel vlog or simply capture some bird's-eye photography, this drone can fly for up to 43 minutes when fully charged.

It has a clever sensor system that will stop any issues or collisions in mid-air, promising a smooth and easy flight. Just make sure to check in with the local permissions for aerial photography before setting it up.

Travel Coffee Press

Catch up on your caffeine wherever you are with this portable coffee press. Capable of making between one and three cups of your favourite brew, it should deliver a smooth finish thanks to the Microfilter paper which removes any grit and nasty bits.

Weighing just 227 grams, it's easy to pack on your travels and comes with an additional travel mug and lid included.

A versatile bit of kit, it's capable of brewing espresso-style coffee that can be used in everything from cappuccinos to lattes.

Alkmato Travel Pillow

Whether you need some extra comfort on the plane or have a full camping trip planned, make sure you don’t wake up with a stiff neck that could hinder your enjoyment.

The Alkamto travel pillow should help you out wherever you're lying or leaning, with a memory foam texture that boasts orthopaedic level neck support.

You won't have to worry if you're trapped on humid transport either as this pillow should prevent sweating thanks to its ventilated design which lets the air flow through it. It will even regulate your temperature, staying cool when you're warm and heating up when it gets a little chilly.

Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank

You won't have to hesitate before using your phone for entertainment on transport, or feel the need to ration your navigation app when you've got this power bank in your pocket.

The PowerCore 13000 has enough battery to charge an iPhone X or a Galaxy S9 at least three times and can even top up your iPad mini 4 over one and a half times to make sure you're never faced with the red battery when you need it most.

Philips Sonicare 4300 Electric Toothbrush

Stay on top of your dental hygiene and make sure your mouth feels fresh throughout your travels with this portable toothbrush.

Promising to remove seven times more plaque than your standard manual toothbrush, it's a sophisticated dental tool that will even tell you when you're brushing too hard.

It has two weeks of battery life which should see you through most trips away, and comes with a travel case so you can keep it protected and separate from the rest of your belongings.

Smart Passport Holder

Top on the list of essentials is your passport when you travel so it's wise to give it the appropriate level of protection and care.

Ögon Smart Wallets offer an aluminium case which will safely store your passport as well as up to 15 cards so you can use it as a fully functioning wallet when you land.

It even has RFID blocking material so your information will remain safe from contactless fraud, with a zip that will keep everything tucked away.

Apple AirTag

Your luggage is one of the worst things you can lose track of on your travels, but it's impossible to watch it at all times, unless you have a smart tracker like the Apple AirTag.

Clip it to your suitcase, carry-on or even your day-to-day backpack and it will connect to your iPhone to let you know its exact location.

Easy to set up and use, if you lose your items it will easily direct you back to them using the precision finding tool.