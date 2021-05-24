Accessibility Links

Podcast: How AI and androids could shape the music of the future

Prof Nick Bryan-Kinns discusses whether artificial intelligence is the new frontier for the music industry.

While Daft Punk may have sadly split, machine-created music may be about to skyrocket in popularity. Not only are artificial intelligence neural networks now capable of creating original melodies, but scientists are also developing robots capable of playing – and improvising – live music.

So, will AI and androids soon top the charts? And could they even replace human musicians entirely?

On this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, Prof Nick Bryan-Kinns, director of the Media and Arts Technology Centre at Queen Mary University of London, joins staff writer Thomas Ling to explain groundbreaking new music technology.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

