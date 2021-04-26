Accessibility Links

  3. Podcast: The future of human flight, with real-life Iron Man Richard Browning
Podcast: The future of human flight, with real-life Iron Man Richard Browning © Getty Images

Podcast: The future of human flight, with real-life Iron Man Richard Browning

Browning invented the 'Jet Suit', which can fly one person through the air at speeds of 135km/h.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to the “real-life Iron Man” – not Marvel’s Tony Stark, but inventor Richard Browning.

He’s the creator of the ‘Jet Suit’, which can fly one person through the air at speeds of 135km/h. He’s also founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries and author of new book Taking on Gravity (£20, Bantam Press).

He explains his quite literal rise to success – and the future of human flight.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

