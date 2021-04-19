Accessibility Links

  3. Podcast: Why realistic humanoid robots need to learn to lip-sync
Podcast: Why realistic human robots need to learn to lip-sync © Carl Strathearn

Podcast: Why realistic humanoid robots need to learn to lip-sync

Dr Carl Strathearn tells us about how to get robots out of the Uncanny Valley and why Data from Star Trek is an inspiration for his work.

Published:

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, commissioning editor Jason Goodyer speaks to Dr Carl Strathearn, a research fellow at the School of Computing at Edinburgh Napier University.

He’s currently conducting research on realistic humanoid robots, specifically on more realistically synchronising their speech and mouth movements.

He tells us about how to get robots out of the Uncanny Valley, why the way a robot looks is so important, and why Data from Star Trek is an inspiration for his work.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

