Podcast: Why realistic humanoid robots need to learn to lip-sync

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, commissioning editor Jason Goodyer speaks to Dr Carl Strathearn, a research fellow at the School of Computing at Edinburgh Napier University.

Advertisement

He’s currently conducting research on realistic humanoid robots, specifically on more realistically synchronising their speech and mouth movements.

He tells us about how to get robots out of the Uncanny Valley, why the way a robot looks is so important, and why Data from Star Trek is an inspiration for his work.

Advertisement

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.