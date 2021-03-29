Accessibility Links

  3. Podcast: The creator of Bellingcat on using the internet to investigate global affairs
© Getty Images

Podcast: The creator of Bellingcat on using the internet to investigate global affairs

Eliot Higgins tells the story of how a group of amateur hobbyists ended up taking on Russian spies.

Published:

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we speak to Eliot Higgins, the founder of Bellingcat. If you haven’t heard that name before, then you might be surprised to know that Bellingcat is behind some of the biggest news revelations of the decade.

They use social media and information freely available online to carry out what they call open source investigation.

Their work has uncovered the use of chemical weapons in Syria, identified suspects in the Skripal poisoning in Salisbury and identified the people responsible for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine.

Eliot speaks to editor Dan Bennett about his new book, We Are Bellingcat (£20, Bloomsbury), which tells the story of how a group of amateur hobbyists ended up taking on Russian spies.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

