Inside the February issue with the BBC Science Focus team

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we chat through the February 2021 issue of the magazine, which is on sale now.
Managing editor Alice Lipscombe-Southwell opens the episode by telling us why it’s so important artificial intelligence learns how to tell stories.
Next up is editor Dan Bennett, who tells us about the world’s first airport for drones and flying cars, which is opening in Coventry, UK.
Finally, commissioning editor Jason Goodyer tells about the latest developments in the study of dark matter and boson stars.
Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:
- Hannah Fry: How much of our lives is secretly underpinned by maths?
- Robert Elliott Smith: Are algorithms inherently biased?
- Bergur Finnbogason: Project Discovery and its search for exoplanets
- Ritu Raman: Can you build with biology?
- Robin Ince: Inside the mind of a comedian
- Finding the fun in science – Dara Ó Briain