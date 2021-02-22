Inside the February issue with the BBC Science Focus team

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we chat through the February 2021 issue of the magazine, which is on sale now.

Managing editor Alice Lipscombe-Southwell opens the episode by telling us why it’s so important artificial intelligence learns how to tell stories.

Next up is editor Dan Bennett, who tells us about the world’s first airport for drones and flying cars, which is opening in Coventry, UK.

Finally, commissioning editor Jason Goodyer tells about the latest developments in the study of dark matter and boson stars.

