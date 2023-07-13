Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore octopuses.

Advertisement

And for good reason. Quite simply, octopuses are surely one of the most unusual animals on Earth. They have eight limbs, three hearts, a doughnut-shaped brain and bleed blue blood. It’s little wonder, then, that they have inspired awe and curiosity in everyone from artists and filmmakers to biologists and science fiction writers.

In this episode, we catch up with David Scheel, professor of marine biology at Alaska Pacific University. He tells us what he has learned in his 25 years of studying these fascinating animals, and what new discoveries he made when writing his book, Many Things Under a Rock: The Mysteries of Octopuses.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: