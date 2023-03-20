Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode we're tackling one big question: what happens when fearsome predators like tigers, lions and crocodiles live alongside humans?

Advertisement

To unpack this, we speak to Ecologist Adam Hart. He explores how conservation works when the species we want to protect also happens to be deadly.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: