Instant Genius Podcast: When humans become prey, with Adam Hart
Published: 20th March, 2023 at 09:39
Try 6 issues for £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!
What happens when fearsome predators like tigers, lions and crocodiles live alongside humans?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode we're tackling one big question: what happens when fearsome predators like tigers, lions and crocodiles live alongside humans?
Advertisement
To unpack this, we speak to Ecologist Adam Hart. He explores how conservation works when the species we want to protect also happens to be deadly.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Advertisement
Authors
Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Deals
Spring Savings!
- Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement