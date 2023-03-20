Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode we're tackling one big question: what happens when fearsome predators like tigers, lions and crocodiles live alongside humans?

To unpack this, we speak to Ecologist Adam Hart. He explores how conservation works when the species we want to protect also happens to be deadly.

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

