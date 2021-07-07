Lambda COVID variant: All you need to know about the new UK coronavirus strain

A new variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the UK. The Lambda variant was first detected in Peru in August 2020, and has been called the C.37 strain by scientists while researching the strain’s mutations to spike proteins.

The Lambda variant was classified as a variant of interest at the global level by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 15 June 2021, which means it has mutations with established, or suspected, implications for its transmissibility and severity, and has been detected in multiple countries.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said that they are tracking this strain to see if it should be classified as a variant of concern. This would happen if the strain “demonstrated properties of increased transmissibility,” or “if it has increased severity,” she said.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, gave a statement to Parliament on 5 July that detailed the UK’s roadmap for easing restrictions.

“Of course the pandemic is not over,” said Javid. “The virus is still with us, it hasn’t gone away – and the risk of a dangerous new variant that evades vaccines remains real.

“We know that with COVID-19, the situation can change – and it can change quickly. But we cannot put our lives on hold forever.”

“There is currently limited evidence available about this variant,” Dr Alicia Demirjian, COVID Incident Director at Public Health England (PHE), told BBC Science Focus magazine.

“PHE, together with academic partners, is undertaking investigations to better understand the impact of the mutations on the behaviour of the virus. We are closely monitoring the situation in those countries where this variant is prevalent and where cases are detected in the UK, we are testing contacts and will undertake targeted case finding if required.”

How many cases of the Lambda variant have been detected in the UK?

As of 2 July 2021, there have been eight confirmed cases of the C.37 variant in the UK, all in England. The majority of these are linked to overseas travel, according to a PHE spokesperson.

Peru, where the strain was first detected, have reported that it is now the dominant variation, accounting for 71 per cent of all COVID-19 cases since January 2021.

A report by PHE on the variants of concern or under investigation in the UK shows that the Delta variant continues to be the prominent strain in the UK. In the week leading up to 30 June 2021, there were 50,824 new cases of the Delta variant.

Will vaccines still work against the Lambda variant?

In a pre-print paper that has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers found that mRNA vaccines are effective against the Lambda variant. Both the Pfizer and the Moderna coronavirus vaccines used in the UK are mRNA jabs, meaning they contain genetic material that instructs the body’s cells to produce coronavirus spikes, which then provokes an immune response.

However, in another pre-print paper, Lambda was found to have mutations that had “the ability to escape from neutralising antibodies elicited by CoronaVac“. CoronaVac is a vaccine being used in several Asian countries, and works by administering an inactive version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which then triggers an immune response.

Researchers have stressed that further studies are required to validate the effectiveness of vaccines.

Is the Lambda variant more transmissible?

While it is not known yet whether this new variant is more transmissible, scientists say the Lambda strain does carry a number of mutations that could potentially lead to increased transmissibility or increased resistance to the antibodies provided by a COVID-19 vaccination or prior exposure to the virus.

One of the mutations identified in the Lambda strain is referred to by scientists as T859N, and has been found in the so-called ‘Iota’ variant currently spreading in New York City.

Another mutation, at L452Q, is reported as being “similar to the mutation reported in the Delta and Epsilon variants” which is believed to affect its susceptibility to antibodies.

However, it’s important to note that research on this specific variant is all in early stages.

As there is currently little evidence to show exactly how the Lambda variant is different to the other strains, scientists say that further, more robust studies, are needed before we can understand the full extent of the strain’s effect.