Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. Wildfires: past, present and future – Prof Andrew Scott
Firefighters watch a back burn during the Mendocino Complex fire in Upper Lake, California, 31 July 2018 © Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Wildfires: past, present and future – Prof Andrew Scott

Geologist Prof Andrew Scott on our complex relationship with wildfires.

In the last few weeks, wildfires have been hitting the headlines worldwide. Greece has experienced the worst wildfires in Europe this century, with 92 so far confirmed dead, while major fires have also hit Sweden, California, Canada and even the UK.

Advertisement

Wildfires have been a feature of our planet for millions of years, and we’ve long lived alongside them. So why do we struggle to tame them, and what can we do to lessen their impact? Professor Andrew Scott is a geologist and fire expert at Royal Holloway, University of London who’s book Burning Planet: The Story of Fire Through Time (£20, OUP) on the subject.

Our Staff Writer James Lloyd chatted to him to find out more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunesAcastStitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

Sunbathers relax on the beach and in the sea in Brighton © Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Planet Earth

What’s going on with the weather? – Dann Mitchell

Science Focus Podcast: Solving the plastic problem © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Solving the plastic problem – Mark Miodownik

Science Focus Podcast: Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi (Andy Weir © Aubrie Pick)
Space

Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi – Andy Weir

Science Focus Podcast: How plants can survive space missions © Getty Images
Nature

How plants can survive space missions and Chernobyl

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sin: Why we do the things we shouldn’t – Jack Lewis

Science Focus Podcast: How the petrol ban will work (© Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Everyday science

How the petrol ban will work, and making psychosis in Hellblade believable

Science Focus Podcast: The London Fatberg (A museum employee poses behind a piece of the Whitechapel fatberg on display at the Museum of London © Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
Everyday science

The London Fatberg

Science Focus Podcast: Everything that's wrong with the human body © Getty Images
The Human Body

Everything that’s wrong with the human body – Nathan Lents