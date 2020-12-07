Accessibility Links

  3. Christmas Lectures 2020: How can we look after our planet?
Christmas Lectures 2020: How can we look after our planet? © Paul Wilkinson

Christmas Lectures 2020: How can we look after our planet?

We talk to Chris Jackson, Helen Czerski and Tara Shine about the fossil record, oceans and carbon emissions.

Started by Michael Faraday in 1825, and now broadcast on national television, the Christmas Lectures bring a science topic to our screens over three nights every year. The series of lectures has always been held within the Royal Institution in London, but this year, of course, is going to be slightly different.

In this week’s episode, editorial assistant Amy Barrett is joined by three expert scientists, Tara Shine, Chris Jackson and Helen Czerski, who are going to be presenting the 2020 Christmas Lectures, titled Planet Earth: A User’s Guide.

The lectures will be broadcast at 8pm on BBC 4, starting with lecture one 28 December when geologist Chris Jackson will reveal our Earth’s climate story through the rocks and the fossil record.

In lecture two, airing 29 December, physicist and oceanographer Helen Czerski will talk about the part our oceans play in the climate crisis.

And in lecture three on 30 December, environmental scientist Tara Shine will talk about carbon emissions and what we’re really breathing in.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

