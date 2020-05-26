Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac: Has climate change determined our future?

Christiana Figueres is the former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and it was her work that led to its members signing the 2015 Paris agreement.

Advertisement

Together with Tom Rivett-Carnac, she created Global Optimism, an organization focused on bringing about environmental and social change.

Their book, The Future We Choose (£12.99, Bonnier), reveals that we are on the precipice of two futures: one where net-zero emissions is achieved, and one where it is not, and this week they’re talking to our editorial assistant Amy Barrett about the Paris Climate Agreement, why we need to reduce carbon emissions, and how we all have a role to play in combating climate change.

Read the edited interview –“We stand at the fulcrum between two worlds. It really is a question of choosing what future we want”

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast: