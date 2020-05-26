Accessibility Links

  3. Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac: Has climate change determined our future?
© Getty Images

Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac: Has climate change determined our future?

Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac were major figures in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and say we must meet net-zero carbon emissions targets.

Christiana Figueres is the former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and it was her work that led to its members signing the 2015 Paris agreement.

Together with Tom Rivett-Carnac, she created Global Optimism, an organization focused on bringing about environmental and social change.

Their book, The Future We Choose (£12.99, Bonnier), reveals that we are on the precipice of two futures: one where net-zero emissions is achieved, and one where it is not, and this week they’re talking to our editorial assistant Amy Barrett about the Paris Climate Agreement, why we need to reduce carbon emissions, and how we all have a role to play in combating climate change.

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

